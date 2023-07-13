NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A dog seen roaming along Interstate 49 north of Natchitoches for the past week has been rescued. Now the search is on for his owner.
Concern about the dog prompted calls to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office from motorists traveling the interstate. It also was shared on multiple social media posts. The dog stayed in the same general area.
Some of the motorists even stopped to see if they could catch the white dog, which appeared to be a husky/German shepherd mix. But their rescue attempts were unsuccessful.
Sheriff's deputies also couldn't get their hands on it. The dog evaded them by wandering off into the woods.
Finally, however, NPSO's Sgt. E. Mogridge, who was responding to yet another sighting of the dog, arrived to find it in the grass on the side of the interstate. He appeared to be overheated.
Mogridge grabbed him and took him to the Detention Center farm building, where he was given food and water.
Deputies still have the dog and continue to care for him.
Anyone who may know where the dog came from or who his owner is is asked to contact Mogridge at 318-357-7851 or Lt. Dennis Harper at 318-357-9300.