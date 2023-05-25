NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchitoches Parish woman is in jail in connection with a shooting earlier this month that injured a man. A second suspect is being sought, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Thursday in a news release.
Imani M. Knox of Campti is held in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on charges of principal to attempted first-degree murder and principal to armed robbery. Her bond is set at $1.25 million.
The 30-year-old man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries. He remains hospitalized.
The shooting happened on the afternoon of May 10 on Burl Pickett Road in Campti. A motorist told Natchitoches Parish sheriff's detectives the victim was found lying on the side of the road suffering from gunshot wounds. The motorist rendered aid until the man was taken to the hospital.
Knox was arrested May 18 at a house in Campti.
Detectives said the investigation into identifying and locating the second person involved is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives Darrel Winder or Glen Sers at the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau or Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-238-2388. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward.