NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Fisherman Zach Gagnard and his friends captured an image from his fish finder while fishing on Cane River Lake in February. They thought it was suspicious so they contacted law enforcement.
Little did they know that image of a possible submerged vehicle would solve a 28-year-old missing persons case.
That's what prompted Natchitoches Parish sheriff's divers to search the area north of Shell Beach Bridge Friday. They found a vehicle in about 10 to 12 feet of water but could not determine the make or model.
Natchitoches Parish sheriff's Maj. Doug Rachal contacted Lt. Ron Johnson with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and Dive Team to assist in the examination and recovery of the vehicle. Monday, the Calcasieu divers arrived and by 10 a.m. had found what looked like a Honda Civic with all of the windows rolled up. A short time later they confirmed human remains were inside.
A laminated identification card and photograph of 40-year-old Kara Enid Vaughn and other documents were found inside the vehicle, surprisingly in legible condition. Vaughn was reported missing on Nov. 3, 1993.
The LSU FACES Lab in Baton Rouge will compare DNA samples and dental records for a positive identification; however, Sheriff Stuart Wright said the remains are presumed to be Vaughn's.
Gagnard told sheriff's deputies he had no idea a person would be in the vehicle, adding that he was sad but relieved a family who had been waiting for 28 years to hear news about Vaughn now had closure.
"We commend Zach Gagnard and his friends and sincerely thank him for his alertness recognizing something that appeared to be suspicious beneath the surface of Cane River," Wright said. "Thank you, Zach, for a great job in assisting law enforcement in giving closure to the Vaughn family who have waited for decades for answers."