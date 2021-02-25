NATCHITOCHES, La - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center
Inmate Vernell Brooks, 38, of Natchitoches, was found unresponsive by Corrections Officers in his cell at approximately 12:52 a.m. Thursday between routine monitoring.
Once Brooks was discovered, first responders from NRMC, NFD, and NPDC Medical Staff were immediately notified while Officers began conducting CPR.
Upon their arrival, CPR continued as Brooks was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center where all attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.
According to Sheriff Stuart Wright, Investigators from the Corrections and Criminal Investigations Bureaus, along with Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office, are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Brooks death.
A pending autopsy should determine the cause and manner of death.