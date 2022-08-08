NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting Saturday evening that left a Natchitoches man hospitalized in serious but stable condition, according to Sheriff Stuart Wright.
It happened around 10:16 p.m. in the 200 block of Independence Drive south of Natchitoches. Several bullets were fired in the area, some of which went into a house and through a juvenile's bedroom wall.
Deputies found multiple bullet casings along the road and later learned a 24-year-old man showed up at the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center emergency room with a gunshot to the shoulder.
Detectives said the victim gave limited information and there were several conflicting statements as to where the shooting happened. But they finally determined the victim was visiting a friend on Independence Drive when several people fired gunshots at him.
The victim was airlifted to a trauma hospital for further treatment.
There are no suspects at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Call the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318-357-7830 with any tips on the incident.