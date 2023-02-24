CAMPTI, La. -- A 4-year-old child was among two people injured Thursday night when bullets were fired into a Campti home, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright said Friday in a news release.
The child was hospitalized with a non-life threatening injury. A man suffered a graze wound to his head.
Natchitoches Parish sheriff's investigators are actively looking for the shooters, Wright said.
Deputies were alerted to the incident shortly before 11 p.m. by a 911 caller who said shots were fired in the 200 block of Lake Street. The caller requested an ambulance for the child who was shot.
According to the preliminary investigation, multiple shots were fired at two men as they got into their car after coming out of a house on Lake Street. One was grazed by a bullet but did not require medical attention.
Family members then discovered the child, who was standing in the home when the shots were fired, had a gunshot wound to the arm. Family members began immediate first aid until deputies and EMS arrived.
The child was first taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center then later transferred to an undisclosed regional trauma center.
Wright stated said detectives have been working throughout the day interviewing the victims and witnesses and following up on leads to "identify the suspect or suspects involved in this senseless shooting.”
Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 318-357-7830.
Anonymous tips can be made by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smartphone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 357-3817.