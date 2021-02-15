NPSO snow crash Feb. 15, 2021
NEAR ROBELINE, La. -- Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies and Louisiana State Police are working a single-vehicle crash on state Highway 6 West near the Natchitoches-Sabine Parish line, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office.
 
There are no reported injuries.
 
Deputies say road conditions are poor throughout the parish, and conditions are not expected to improve as temperatures will remain below freezing throughout the day and expected to be in the single digits tonight.
 
Deputies ask people not travel unless it's necessary.
