NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s detectives have made an arrest in the May 26 shooting death of a Campti man, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Thursday in a news release.
Darrion Lamar Simmons 20, was arrested Friday night at his home on Pasture Road. He is being held in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on charges of second-degree murder and felony theft over $1,500. His bond is set at over $1 million.
Simmons is accused in the death of Darnell Jermaine Browder, 39, also of Campti. Browder was found dead on Juzan Street. He had been shot several times.
Simmons' arrest is the culmination of searches and collection of evidence, including the recovery of four stolen all-terrain vehicles, along with interviews with several sources, Wright said.
The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible.
Anyone with additional information about Browder's death is asked to call the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 357-7830 or NPSO homicide case agent Det. Sgt. Derrick Sowell at 357-7830 or the stolen property case agent Det. Captain D. Winder.