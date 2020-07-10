NATCHITOCHES, La. -- One of the largest ecstasy seizures in Natchitoches Parish occurred during a traffic stop earlier this week and resulted in the arrest of a local man, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright said Friday in a news release.
Deputies charged 33-year-old Glenn Gibson II of the 1500 block of Stella Street on Monday with multiple offenses after the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force allegedly found over 15,000 suspected ecstasy tablets with an estimated street value of between $15,000-$20,000.
Deputies said the tablets were found during a search of Gibson's car following a traffic stop by patrol deputies on state Highway 1 near White Oak Lane. While talking to him, deputies said they smelled a strong marijuana odor. Gibson reportedly admitted he had been in an area where it was being smoked.
The search of his vehicle yielded the ecstasy in zip-lock bags.
Gibson was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on charges of possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute, second or subsequent offenses and traffic charges. Gibson, who has a prior criminal arrest history, remains jailed awaiting bond.
Task force agents later searched Gibson's home in Natchitoches and seized almost $2,000 in cash and other items related to their narcotics investigation. They believe the drugs were intended for distribution in Natchitoches and Sabine parishes.
The seized narcotics evidence will be submitted to the crime lab for narcotics analysis. Recent ecstasy seizures have shown a methamphetamine presence during expert analysis, deputies said.
The seized currency will be turned over to the Natchitoches District Attorney’s Office for an asset forfeiture hearing in the 10th Judicial District Court.
"We will continue to aggressively pursue illegal narcotics being transported and sold in Natchitoches Parish," Wright said.