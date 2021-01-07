NATCHITOCHES, La. – Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies have determined there were no human remains inside a vehicle recovered Thursday morning from Cane River Lake after possibly being submerged there for more than two decades, Sheriff Stuart Wright said.
Still, detectives will give it a more thorough search after it is stored since the deteriorated condition and heavy silt buildup in the vehicle made it impossible to determine a year, make or model. The license plate was still attached, though, and detectives are working with state police in Baton Rouge to see if it’s possible to track down an owner.
The mystery of how the vehicle ended up in the river started Wednesday when a fisherman told the Cane River Waterway Commission he had spotted a possible vehicle underwater near Pratt’s Bridge. The area was searched by boat and sonar for about two hours but no vehicle was found.
Wednesday night, Maj. Doug Rachal was able to get more information from the fisherman which led to a location about a quarter-mile away or just south of Tommy’s Grocery on state Highway 494. Search and rescue teams and firefighters returned there at 8:30 a.m. and within 40 minutes located the vehicle.
Detectives said it appears to have been in the water for maybe 20 years or more. Capt. D. Winder confirmed there were no human remains or any other evidence found after the vehicle was pulled from the water.
The investigation by the sheriff’s office, state police and waterway commission is continuing.