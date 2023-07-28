NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help as they search for a Campti man with ties to the Shreveport area who is wanted for attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery in connection to an incident that happened in May, Sheriff Stuart Wright said.
Detectives are looking for Jamail Demond Stelly, 19, whose last known address was in the 100 block of Bass Street in Campti.
The robbery and shooting happened May 10 on Burl Pickett Road. One person is recovering from gunshot wounds.
Detectives have talked with Stelly's family members but have been unable to locate him while investigating the case non-stop.
A Natchitoches District Court judge signed an arrest warrant for Stelly. He's also been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person who is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone who sees Stelly should not approach him but contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-352-6432, 318-357-7851 or the nearest law enforcement agency.