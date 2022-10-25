NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana Probation & Parole-Natchitoches District Office are in the planning stages of monitoring sex offenders during trick or treating festivities on Halloween day, according to Sheriff Stuart Wright.
Traditionally, this is a much-anticipated day for children; however, the sheriff's office is committed to making sure children are safe from predators, said Det. Sgt. Amber Shirley, NPSO sex offender coordinator.
Organizers of Halloween activities that will be held on days other than Oct. 31 are asked to contact Shirley at 318-357-7830 or Probation & Parole Region I Administrator Sederick Smith at 318-210-3769.
Sex offenders are prohibited by state law from participating in Halloween festivities, which also includes the distribution of candy or gifts. Letters have been sent to all registered sex offenders in the parish to remind them of that.
Deputies in marked and unmarked units will patrolling in communities throughout Natchitoches Parish on Halloween.
-----
Visit the NPSO website www.npsheriff.org to see sex offenders in your community.