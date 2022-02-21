NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The search continues for a Natchitoches man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a South Louisiana man whose body was found in an oxidation pond.
Kendrick Cox, 30, is believed to be armed and dangerous, Sheriff Stuard Wright said in a social media post.
Cox is suspected in the death of Joshua Humphries, 35, of Trout in LaSalle Parish. Cox was reported missing Jan. 13.
His abandoned vehicle was found in Natchitoches prior to the report. An investigation into his disappearance led authorities to an oxidation pond near the Payne Subdivision, where Humphries' body was found on Feb. 2. It had been in the water several days, the coroner said.
Natchitoches sheriff's detectives have arrested James E. Morrow Jr., 30, of Natchitoches. He's held without bond in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on charges of first-degree murder and unlawful disposal of remains.
Detectives remind the public anyone caught in assisting Cox while he is on the run is subject to arrest.