NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches Parish sheriff's detectives are still actively searching for Kendrick Cox of Natchitoches, who is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of Joshua Humphries of LaSalle Parish, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright said Friday.
Fox, 30, is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to not approach him but call the sheriff's office at 318-352-6432, 911 or the nearest law enforcement agency.
Another suspect, James E. Morros, Jr. 30, also of Natchitoches, remains in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, where he is charged with first-degree murder and unlawful disposal of remains.
He and Cox were arrested shortly after Humphries' body was found on Feb. 2 in an oxidation pond near the Payne Subdivision. Humphries, 35, of Trout, was reported missing Jan. 13, but his abandoned vehicle was found in Natchitoches prior to the report.