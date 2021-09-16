NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies in marked and unmarked units will be keeping a lookout for litterers.
Sheriff Stuart Wright said he instructed his staff -- specifically patrol deputies -- to step up their observation of litter violators. Wright said he's received complaints from citizens and he's noticed the problem himself while riding along parish and state roadways.
Typically, the sheriff's office's litter crew would be out daily picking up trash; however, due to restrictions imposed on the use of inmate work crews by the sheriff's office and the state Department of Corrections, the manpower is not available, Wright said.
So deputies will be filling the void by looking for illegal dumping sites and those who litter. A first offense will cost a violator $315.
"Natchitoches Parish is a historical and beautiful parish that welcomes thousands of visitors each year. We ask that you help us in keeping our roads and communities clean and clear of litter debris," said Wright. "The NPSO thanks all private citizens that have taken the initiative to keep their communities clean and litter free. We also thank communities that have organized Community Clean-Up Days."
-----
Report a litter violation to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-352-6432.