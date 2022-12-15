NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A traffic stop Wednesday afternoon by Natchitoches sheriff's deputies led to the arrest of a Red River Parish man wanted for attempted murder and the seizure of a loaded semi-automatic gun.
Deputies stopped Tremetrick S. Newton, 23, of Coushatta, for traffic violations around 4 p.m. while patrolling on Woodyard Drive in Natchitoches. Just prior to the stop, deputies learned the vehicle came back to a man wanted by Coushatta police in connection with an attempted murder investigation.
Coushatta police confirmed to Natchitoches deputies had been wanted since Feb. 28. He was arrested without incident.
Inside Newton's car was a loaded AR-15 semi-automatic pistol with a scope and drum magazine lying on the backseat. The weapon and car were seized as evidence for Coushatta police.
Newton was booked into the Natchitoches Detention Center on Coushatta's warrants. He is awaiting transfer to Red River Parish.