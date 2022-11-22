NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchez man initially arrested on trespassing, drug and gun charges has been additionally charged in connection with a series of thefts on Cane River, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Tuesday.
The thefts started in September. Cases of fishing equipment and gas from boats and boat houses were taken mostly in early morning and late evening hours in the Plantation Point, Natchez and Bermuda communities on Cane River.
Detectives estimated the value of the stolen property to be approximately $20,000.
Wright and the Cane River Waterway Commission began networking and established additional patrols on the river in effort to curb the criminal activity. Detectives continued the investigation by talking with theft victims and other residents along Cane River for over two months.
Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau who responded to the initial theft calls were briefed frequently on the cases and what to look for if they encountered any of the items while on patrol.
A break in the case came on Nov. 15. Patrol deputies were following-up on a domestic abuse investigation and suspicious vehicle complaint in the 700 block of state Highway 484 south of Natchez. A homeowner, who lived near the domestic abuse victim, reported seeing a black Ford F-150 parked on their property with the headlights off.
The driver left quickly and went west, where deputies intercepted it in the Melrose community. The driver, Hunter Ross, 25, of Natchez, was arrested for trespassing, based on a complaint from the property owner, and his truck was impounded.
During an inventory, deputies found suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a Mossberg 12-gauge pump action shotgun. They also saw and photographed fishing equipment and other items in plain view in the vehicle.
So deputies got a court-ordered search warrant the next day recovered the fishing items in the truck, which included a Garmin, two Lowrance fish finders, which were reported stolen in the Cane River thefts, along with the meth and paraphernalia.
Then deputies went to Ross' apartment in Natchez, where they found more than 55 rods and reels, several tackle boxes with fishing lures, fishing nets and other fishing equipment -- all believed to have been stolen.
Deputies also found a pump installed in Ross' boat. It's suspected of being used to siphon gas from other boats parked along the river.
Ross is held in the Natchitoches Detention Center on the following charges:
- aggravated assault of a dating partner with child endangerment
- possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony
- possession of Schedule II CDS
- possession of drug paraphernalia,
- criminal trespassing
- illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of narcotics
- four counts of theft over $5,000 but less than $25,000
- possession of methamphetamine
Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation progresses.
"The investigation remains ongoing as we sort through some of the evidence and contact potential owners of the recovered property. Our patrol and criminal investigations division did an outstanding job networking and working with each to solve these cases for residents along Cane River and others that come to fish along our beautiful lake," Wright said.