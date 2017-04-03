Due to flooding, loss of electricity, and road conditions in Rapides and Vernon Parishes, Northwestern State University has canceled classes at the Learning Center for Rapides Parish and the NSU Leesville-Ft Polk campus. Closures at these sites are for Monday, April 3, 2017.
Classes on the Northwestern main campus and the Shreveport campus will remain open. Students should notify their advisor or professors and faculty/staff should notify their supervisors if they have weather-related circumstances that prevent attendance today.