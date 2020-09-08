NATCHITOCHES, La. – The Northwestern State University Foundation created a Hurricane Laura Relief Fund to help NSU students, faculty and staff with financial assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
“The NSU Foundation created this relief fund to help those in the NSU community who have been directly impacted by Hurricane Laura and have demonstrable financial insecurity,” said Director of Development Jill Bankston.
Applicants should include details, receipts, how much the expenses will cost, damages and loss of income due to Hurricane Laura.
A committee created by the NSU Foundation will review the requests and determine how the funds will be distributed.
If are are a NSU student, faculty or staff member and in need of assistance, click here.
If you would like to donate to the fund, click here.