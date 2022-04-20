NATCHITOCHES, La. – Efforts to reduce incarceration and recidivism rates in Louisiana were shared Tuesday with Gov. John Bel Edwards during a meeting with several court and education leaders.
Natchitoches district defender Brett Brunson and Northwestern State University education professors Michelle Fazio-Brunson and Christy Hornsby shared the collaborative NSU Early Childhood Education and Natchitoches District Defender’s Office service learning project to remap the Cradle to Prison Pipeline to a Cradle to College Pipeline in Louisiana.
Brunson outlined his work to reduce incarceration and recidivism rates, while Fazio-Brunson and Hornsby described strategies for providing intervention and support for young children growing up in poverty to boost children’s literacy skills.
“What began as a small project in a single Early Childhood class has now expanded across the School of Education, including the Doctor of Education in Adult Learning and Development program, and across NSU, encompassing multiple colleges, student organizations and NSU Athletics, along with community partners including Alpha Delta Kappa, Alpha Theta Chapter,” Fazio-Brunson said.
Individuals interested in donating children’s books or school supplies, can email Fazio-Brunson at faziom@nsula.edu.