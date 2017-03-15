Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL WEBSTER AND EAST CENTRAL BOSSIER PARISHES UNTIL 600 PM CDT... AT 518 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM JUST NORTH OF DIXIE INN, OR 5 MILES WEST OF MINDEN, MOVING NORTH AT 20 MPH. STRONG WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MINDEN, SIBLEY, COTTON VALLEY, DIXIE INN, DUBBERLY, GILARK, IVAN AND COUCHWOOD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&