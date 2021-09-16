NATCHITOCHES, La. – Northwestern State University will hold its Fall Graduate Career Fair on Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Friedman Student Union Ballroom.
Students attending must dress professionally and bring a resume to meet with employers.
NSU students can click here to sign up.
Employers can click here to sign up.
Employers attending include the following:
- AMERISAFE
- BOM
- Cleco Corporate Holdings, LLC
- Edko LLC, Fastenal Company – Branch
- Franciscan Missionaries of our Lady University, HCA – 63655
- Heart of Hospice
- KTBS-TV
- the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Louisiana Department of Corrections
- Louisiana Legislative Auditor
- LSU Law Center
- Louisiana United Methodist Children and Family Services, Inc.
- Marine Corps Officer Program Baton Rouge
- Mississippi College School of Law
- Natchitoches Regional Medical Center
- Network of International Christian Schools
- Nicholls State University Graduate Studies
- Northwestern State’s Gallaspy College of Education and Human Development and Graduate School
- Ochsner LSU Health
- Pinecrest Support and Services Center
- Primary Health Services Center, RoyOMartin
- Samford University McWhorter School of Pharmacy
- Southern University Law Center, St. Landry Parish School Board
- The Orchard Foundation
- CLIP and Waskom Brown and Associates.