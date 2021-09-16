nsu

NATCHITOCHES, La. – Northwestern State University will hold its Fall Graduate Career Fair on Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Friedman Student Union Ballroom.

Students attending must dress professionally and bring a resume to meet with employers. 

NSU students can click here to sign up.

Employers can click here to sign up. 

Employers attending include the following:

  • AMERISAFE
  • BOM
  • Cleco Corporate Holdings, LLC
  • Edko LLC, Fastenal Company – Branch
  • Franciscan Missionaries of our Lady University, HCA – 63655
  • Heart of Hospice
  • KTBS-TV
  • the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Louisiana Department of Corrections
  • Louisiana Legislative Auditor
  • LSU Law Center
  • Louisiana United Methodist Children and Family Services, Inc.
  • Marine Corps Officer Program Baton Rouge
  • Mississippi College School of Law
  • Natchitoches Regional Medical Center
  • Network of International Christian Schools
  • Nicholls State University Graduate Studies
  • Northwestern State’s Gallaspy College of Education and Human Development and Graduate School
  • Ochsner LSU Health
  • Pinecrest Support and Services Center
  • Primary Health Services Center, RoyOMartin
  • Samford University McWhorter School of Pharmacy
  • Southern University Law Center, St. Landry Parish School Board
  • The Orchard Foundation
  • CLIP and Waskom Brown and Associates.
