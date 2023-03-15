NATCHITOCHES, La. -- There’s still time to get tickets to attend Flavor of Louisiana, which is Northwestern State University’s spring seafood festival and spring fundraiser.
The event is presented in partnership with the Louisiana Seafood Board and the Northwestern State University Foundation to raise money for student scholarships. Door will open at 6 p.m. Friday in Prather Coliseum.
Guests will be able to visit dozens of vendors to taste samplings of Louisiana seafood dishes prepared by chefs and restaurants around the state. There will also be barbecue and meat dishes for non-seafood eaters, craft beers, specialty cocktails, coffee and desserts, along with music, dancing, prizes and more.
Proceeds from Flavor of Louisiana help deserving students with financial needs and assist with faculty development and academic enhancements.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.nsula.edu/fol or call at (318) 357-4292.