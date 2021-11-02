NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The Northwestern Presidential Search Committee has voted unanimously to name two finalists to present to the full Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System.
The finalists for the next NSU president are:
- Marcus D. Jones, Northwestern State University interim president.
- Kim M. LeDuff, University of West Florida vice president of the division of academic engagement and student affairs.
The board will meet Monday at 10 a.m. to interview finalists and select NSU's 20th president.
"The finalists this committee has selected to bring before the full Board of Supervisors are the product of a rigorous process strengthened by an engaged university community," said Jim Henderson, system president and search committee chairman. "These are remarkably strong individuals who are each uniquely qualified to lead Northwestern, my alma mater, into a new season of excellence."
Jones and LeDuff were selected from a list of semi-finalists that included:
- Nancy D. Albers, College of Business International Experience coordinator, Louisiana State University Shreveport
- Darrell P. Kruger, former provost and executive vice chancellor for Academic Affairs, Appalachian State University
- Jeremy L. Thomas, interim president, Oklahoma City Community College
- Virginia R. Van Sickle-Burkett, chief scientist, U.S. Department of Interior