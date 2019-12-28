On Saturday, NSU's Director of Athletics Greg Burke released a statement in response to alumna Carley McCord's death on NSU Demons's Twitter account.
McCord was one of the five victims who died in Lafayette's small plane crash on Saturday.
Statement on the passing of @NSULA alumna Carley McCord Ensminger, who was a Demon through and through. pic.twitter.com/rc8agzAg05— NSU Demons (@NSUDemons) December 28, 2019