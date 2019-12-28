NSU Statement

On Saturday, NSU's Director of Athletics Greg Burke released a statement in response to alumna Carley McCord's death on NSU Demons's Twitter account. 

McCord was one of the five victims who died in Lafayette's small plane crash on Saturday. 

