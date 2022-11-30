SHREVEPORT, La. -- Northwestern State University, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Caddo Sheriff’s Office, Shreveport Police Department and NSU Police Department signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday to clearly delineate responsibilities and share information about power-based violence committed by or against students at NSU’s Shreveport Campus.
“We have entered into an agreement like this with our Natchitoches, Leesville/Ft. Polk, and Alexandria sites as well,” explained Jon Caliste, director of University Safety and Compliance. “A law was passed a year ago mandating that we enter into these agreements with local law enforcement agencies and this signing is a small part of those compliance efforts.”
The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss crisis communication and NSU Police joining the regional homeland safety team and Shreveport’s Real Time Crime Center.