SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report Friday in a Dec. 16 plane crash in which the pilot and a passenger were killed.
The NTSB said the pilot, Jet Montgomery, 18, took off in his family's Piper PA 28 from the Downtown Airport along with passenger, John Cole Harris, 19, around 4:15 a.m.
The report says the airplane flew an irregular flight path to the east and maneuvered over Barksdale Air Force Base for about 20 minutes.
A Shreveport air traffic control contacted the Barksdale tower controller and informed him there was traffic flying between 500 and 1,000 feet near the base.
The NTSB said the Air Force base controller attempted to contact the airplane by radio but did not receive a reply. A short time later the flight showed a left descending turn before the radar data ended at 4:39. The plane crashed in a remote, wooded terrain on Barksdale's east reservation.
The NTSB said Montgomery was under limitations to call his most recent flight instructor before flying and his solo endorsement did not afford him the right to carry passengers.
A final report on the crash will issued later.