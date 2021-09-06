SHREVEPORT, La. - The after-effects of Hurricane Ida have caused an influx of evacuees to still seek shelter in the Shreveport area.
The shelter on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport opened before the storm made landfall and had a little over a hundred people who fled from the storm at first. Now it has more than 900 people.
Many of the evacuees came from the New Orleans area after spending the week isolated and without power in the scorching August heat.
The shelter will continue to add more people as the situation down south continues.