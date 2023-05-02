SHREVEPORT, La. -- A report released by the Louisiana governor's office shows the number of human trafficking victims receiving services have gone up.
The report explains there are 992 victims who received services in 2022. That's a 6.4% rise over the previous year.
Caddo had 120 human trafficking locations in 2022. Caddo is the parish with the highest number of known spots for trafficking, followed by Orleans at 114.
Learn more about what the state is doing to combat human trafficking by clicking on this zoom interview with Dana Hunter with the Governor's Office of Human Trafficking Prevention.
Read more at humantrafficking.la.gov.