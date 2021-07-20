BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The highest award that can be bestowed upon citizens by the Bossier Fire Department is the Live Saving Award and three people who saved a young boy from drowning last month are the recipients.
Nurse practitioner Lisa Keyes, registered nurse Sarah Estess and paramedic Joshua Ashby provided high quality CPR on the night of June 30 to save 3-year-old Easton Dempsey.
Easton was found unconscious at the bottom of his family's pool. The three medical professionals were among a group attending a Sunday School party at the home on Laurel Oaks.
RELATED REPORT: Stories from the Heart: Easton Dempsey
Keyes, Estess and Ashby worked together before the ambulance arrived to provide the life-saving CPR.
While it is just part of their job, as one of Ashby’s supervisors said, their effort is worth recognizing when it is done.
“It is hard to imagine that the outcome would have been as positive without their actions," said Bossier City EMS Supervisor Jimmie McGee.
Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler, Bossier City Council members and Bossier City Fire Chief Brad Zagone recognized the trio for their life saving actions at Tuesday's council meeting. Zagone presented them with the award and Chandler presented his challenge coin to each of them and to Easton.