SHREVEPORT, La - The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center recognizes Nurses Week, which has become Nurses Month, working with the American Nurses Association. This week, available nurses took a brief moment to recite the Nurse’s Prayer at the Shreveport VA. More than 500 nurses serve in various capacities at Shreveport VA. Over the past year nurses, nationwide have served incredible roles unlike any recent years caring for patients affected by the pandemic.
Nurses are the pulse of the hospital or any health care setting; There is not enough thanks for the jobs nurses perform, but we can at least recognize their unique contributions to our well-being and care. “Nurses, you are valued!”
If you see a nurse, Thank a Nurse!
The 2021 theme of “VA Nurses Make a Difference” will be recognized throughout May.