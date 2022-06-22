BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday that they'd arrested Bob Dean, the owner of seven now-shuttered nursing homes who's been under criminal investigation since a botched Hurricane Ida evacuation, on counts of cruelty to persons with infirmities, Medicaid fraud and obstruction of justice.
Dean evacuated more than 800 elderly and frail residents of his nursing homes last year to a warehouse for Hurricane Ida, which state inspectors later shut down after observing nursing home residents calling out for help while nobody assisted them as trash piled up and air conditioning went out. More than a dozen residents died after the evacuation, though coroners have classified only five as "storm-related."
The Attorney General's Office announced shortly after the evacuation last year that they'd opened a criminal probe into Dean, while families of the nursing home residents quickly filed lawsuits against him as well. The state shut down Dean's nursing homes and federal officials revoked his ability to receive money through Medicaid. Dean has filed appeals on both of those actions.
