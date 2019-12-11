The Northwest Louisiana Veterans' Cemetery is appealing to the public to attend the funeral of a sailor who does not appear to have any family or friends. Ronald Wayne White retired as an E-7 from the Navy after serving in the Persian Gulf, Iraq, and Afghanistan. He apparently died alone in his home in Desoto, Texas, and was found by a maintenance worker an estimated three years after he died. He is a native of Shreveport. For his service Ronald White was honored with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. His celebration of life will be at Morning Star Baptist Church at 11 a.m. His graveside service will be at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans' Cemetery in Keithville at 1 p.m. The public is invited to attend.