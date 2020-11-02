Voting machined arrived from Baton Rouge at voting precincts across Louisiana Monday.
Clerks of Court in Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Bienville, Sabine and Red River parishes told KTBS that preparations for the Nov. 3 election are going smoothly.
Webster Parish's clerk did not return our message.
Several of the clerks pointed to high turnout during Louisiana's early voting period, which ended last week, as an indicator that crowds might be thinner at the precincts on Election Day.
"I think (wait times) will be more manageable," said Mike Spence, Caddo's Clerk of Court. "That's that's the beauty of early voting is that on Election Day, people can get in and get out a little better than the old days."
Spence said precincts have been adjusted this year to allow for social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He recommends that voters confirm the location of their designated polling place before they head out to vote.
Spence recommended that voters wear a mask, and bring their own ink pen and hand sanitizer.
Jill Sessions, the Bossier Parish Clerk of Court, reminded voters that it is illegal to wear any sort of campaign apparel inside a polling place.