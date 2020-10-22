As officer-involved shootings are investigated, the public often wants to understand the key details to hold their local agency accountable. But as 3 Investigates uncovered, there's inconsistency in what information gets released by different agencies in the Shreveport-Bossier area.
Jonathan Jefferson died the night of August 8.
"It took a big part of my heart. It really did. It hurts," Jefferson’s mother said, speaking of her 34-year-old son as a person who loved music and struggled with mental illness.
While the public was able to learn about Jefferson, they still don’t know the name of the police officer who shot him. That’s because Jefferson was shot by a Bossier City police officer.
"The identities of officers involved in shootings may only be released to the media upon approval of the Chief of Police or upon a formal request filed," states the official policy of the Bossier City Police Department.
3 Investigates filed a formal request shortly after the shooting, but still has not received any names, as Louisiana State Police now lead the investigation.
"The officers have a reasonable expectation of privacy to protect themselves and their families," BCPD spokesperson Traci Landry said. "The policy facilitates the integrity of investigations into officer involved shootings and promotes compliance with any laws."
Not all agencies in the area see things that way.
"I think after a reasonable amount of safe time, we always reveal and identify who the officer is," said Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington.
Whittington said it usually takes about a day to release the name of a deputy who shot someone, depending on the process of notifying the deputy's family.
The last time a Bossier deputy was involved in a shooting was May 11, 2018. The deputy’s name was released on the 14th, and his actions were later found to be justified.
Whittington said it is in the public's interest to know about the investigation.
"I think the safety – the public understands there’s not a serial killer, or someone is on the run,” Whittington said. “They know it’s an officer or a deputy and they’re being investigated."
Across the Red River, Whittington's counterpart aims to release deputy names as soon as possible after a shooting.
"At the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, I think that we’ve released – historically, we’ve released names quicker than anybody else because we realize that that’s part of what we do," said Caddo Sheriff Stever Prator.
That wasn't the case earlier this year, following a deputy-involved shootings in March and April.
In both cases, the names were not released publicly until public records requests made my 3 Investigates were fulfilled by the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office after the deputies involved in both shootings were cleared by a grand jury. However, it is not clear whether anyone had asked for the names prior to the request, as media outlets were in the throes of covering a new pandemic during the months that the shootings occurred.
"It’s a good checks and balance,” Prator said. “I don’t have a problem with the public -- the media knowing the names. I just want to make sure that we’ve had a chance to take care of everything."
In Shreveport, when a police officer shot a man on a Saturday in April, the department released the name of that officer the following Monday.
SPD has a more hard-and-fast timeline for releasing names. In an email, a spokesperson said it's department policy to do it within 48 hours of a shooting.
Sgt. Angie Willhite explained that the policy "allows the officer a chance to discuss the traumatic event with family members and to decompress from such an incident prior to the public being made aware of his or her identity."
Louisiana State Police does not release the names of troopers involved in shootings. The information only becomes public record once the case is closed.