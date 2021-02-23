The following educational institutions in northwest Louisiana have announced school closures and extended virtual learning for Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 due to ongoing water issues:
- SABINE PARISH: Zwolle High School and Zwolle Elementary School will not have classes Feb. 24. All other Sabine Parish Schools and campuses will open Wednesday.
- RED RIVER PARISH: All Red River students will continue virtual learning Feb. 24. Superintendent Alison Hughes says parents may continue to pick up Chromebooks at Red River Junior High and Red River High. Student learning packets can be picked up at Red River Elementary School.
- SHREVEPORT, LA: Evangel Learning Center will remain closed for Wednesday, Feb. 24
- NORTHWESTERN STATE UNIVERSITY: Classes on NSU's Shreveport campus will continue to be held virtually until all water issues have been resolved.