SHREVEPORT, La. - Everyday, twice a day, the National Weather Service releases a balloon into the sky. That balloon test for things like wind speed, temperature and humidity.
Shreveport's National Weather Service releases the balloon at five in the morning and five in the evening, On Friday, we got a look at the evening launch. Warning coordination meteorologist Charlie Woodrum gave a us a good explanation of how everything works. He talked about the significance of this launch with the storms approaching.
"This is key information because this is going right into our models," Woodrum said. "We launch balloons all across the world, but this is helping us understand the environment, pre-storm environment right before we have this severe weather event and see those potential tornadic storms. Storms with strong damaging winds come through our area."
Meteorologists start seeing results immediately after launching the balloons.
Flights reach 100,000 feet and last two hours.