Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CST FOR EASTERN LAFAYETTE COUNTY...NORTHWESTERN DE SOTO...CENTRAL CADDO AND BOSSIER PARISHES... AT 110 AM CST, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM BRADLEY TO 6 MILES NORTH OF EASTWOOD TO 8 MILES NORTHWEST OF MANSFIELD, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SHREVEPORT, BOSSIER CITY, STAMPS, LEWISVILLE, HAUGHTON, BLANCHARD, BENTON, STONEWALL, PLAIN DEALING, BRADLEY, HOSSTON, BELCHER, GILLIAM, EASTWOOD, CANFIELD, FOSTERS, KEACHI, GRAND CANE, FERGUSON AND GIN CITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CST FOR SOUTHWESTERN ARKANSAS...AND NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA. A TORNADO WATCH ALSO REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 AM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA. REMAIN ALERT FOR A POSSIBLE TORNADO! TORNADOES CAN DEVELOP QUICKLY FROM SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS. IF YOU SPOT A TORNADO GO AT ONCE INTO THE BASEMENT OR SMALL CENTRAL ROOM IN A STURDY STRUCTURE. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH