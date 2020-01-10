SHREVEPORT, La. - The National Weather Service gets some of their information from what they call "Skywarners."
They hire "skywarners" and communicate through radios with spotters.
Spotters are out in the field digging up information weather it's rainfall totals, damage, even hail.
We visited with one skywarner at the National Weather Service in Shreveport. He gave us more details on what his job entails.
"When the weather starts getting bad, quite often, we will be asked to give basically on the ground observations," John Beck said. "If we save one life because of our actions, then it's been worth it."
Beck says you have to pass a technical exam to because a spotter or skywarner.
For more information, go to the Shreveport Amatuer Radio Association website.