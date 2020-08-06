SHREVEPORT, La. - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport are hosting several free COVID-19 testing sites Thursday and Friday.
Ochsner will be set up at Centenary College's Gold Dome, at 3482 Dixie Drive in Shreveport, from 9a.m. - 4p.m. Thursday and Friday. Those wishing to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card if applicable.
LSU Health Shreveport have testing sites set up Thursday, Friday and Tuesday.
- Testing will take place at Galilee Baptist Church,1500 Pierre Avenue, on Aug. 6th, 13th, 20th, and 27th from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. each day.
- Testing will also take place Friday at Delta Sorority House, 1301 Sycamore Avenue, from 8 a.m. - noon.
- Northwood High School, 5939 Old Mooringsport Road, will have a testing site set up Tuesday Aug. 11th from 8 a.m. - noon.