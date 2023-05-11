SHREVEPORT, La. - Ochsner Health System, which operates 47 hospitals across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, including one in Shreveport, announced Thursday that it will be laying off 770 employees due to rising costs for labor and supplies.
The hospital system did not disclose how many of the layoffs will occur locally. However, officials emphasized they are eliminating 2% of their workforce and blame inflation and increasing expenses for the decision.
In a statement, Ochsner said the eliminated positions are primarily in management and non-direct patient care roles, and no physicians will be impacted by this reduction. They also emphasized they will be giving all laid-off employees full pay and benefits for 65 days.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) expressed sympathy for hospitals and stated he and others are looking to find ways to support them. Meanwhile, Willis-Knighton Health System has issued a statement saying it has no plans for employee layoffs.