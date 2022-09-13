NEW ORLEANS - Warner Thomas is stepping down after a decade as CEO of the Ochsner Health System to become President and CEO of Sutter Health, a California-based hospital network more than twice Ochsner’s size.
Ochsner’s current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Pete November has been named by the Ochsner board as Thomas’ permanent successor. He takes the reins on Nov. 1.
During his 10-year tenure as CEO, Thomas led Ochsner’s aggressive expansion into new markets throughout the region and helped grow the health care system into Louisiana’s largest, with more than 2,300 physicians, some 36,000 employees and 22 owned- and operated hospitals.
Ochsner also has affiliation agreements with 18 additional hospitals, giving it a foothold in 40 communities across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
