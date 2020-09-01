SHREVEPORT, La. - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has donated over 23,000 surgical masks to non-profit organizations in the area.
The largest recipient was the Caddo Parish schools system, who received 21,000 masks for students and teachers this year.
Other mask recipients were HOPE connections, Salvation Army, Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission, and Providence House. Each non-profit received 500 masks.
Chief Operating Officer at Ochsner, Aphreikah DuHaney-West, says that Ochsner wanted everyone to have a mask so they can protect themselves, their loved ones, and everyone else they encounter.