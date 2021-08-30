SHREVEPORT, La. -- Ochsner Health System administrators say they were prepared for Hurricane Ida.
Ochsner hospitals in the path of the storm went on emergency generator power prior to the storm. They continue to run on emergency power today.
Most Ochsner facilities in south Louisiana suffered some form of damage, either to the roof or due to water intrusion. Three small network hospitals were evacuated due to building damage.
A total of 65 patients from St. Charles Parish Hospital, Ochsner St. Anne in Raceland, and Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma were transferred to other network facilities. Ochsner is also assisting Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma, a partner hospital, to evacuate 100 patients.
There were no injuries to any patients or staff during the storm.
Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health System, said his team planned for the worst.
“Disaster planning, just so everybody knows, is not just going into the storm. It’s how we come out of it. So, water trucks were staged at various places, fuel and generators were staged at various places out of harm’s way. We have electricians and various contractors on location and on standby ready to go,” Thomas said. “So, this is all part of our planning going into the storm, is what are we going to need coming out of the storm.”
Thomas said he thinks the biggest challenges in the coming days will revolve around the staff.
“We’re going to have lots of people, hundreds or thousands of people that have damage to their homes, who can’t be in their homes and have various degrees of issues there. So, we’re working on identifying housing for our employees,” Thomas said. “We are already working on getting significant amounts of supplies around toiletries, personal items, because we know our employees are going to need these. And then we have an employee assistance fund that we will put dollars in that people can apply for and have dollars to kind of help them bridge the gap.”
All Ochsner emergency rooms, including the hospitals that were evacuated, continue to run normally. Thomas said that so far, they have not seen a lot of emergencies, probably due to the fact that most of the population evacuated the area prior to the storm. But he anticipates that could change in the coming days.