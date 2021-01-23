BATON ROUGE, La (KATC)- Due to a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, Ochsner Health is delaying all first dose appointments for patients across South Louisiana.
As of Thursday, January 21, Ochsner Health had administered more than 86,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, but officials say the health system is also facing a "critical vaccine shortage." Ochsner hospitals and clinics are receiving 70% fewer vaccine doses as of Friday than in the first four weeks of distribution, and as a result, are delaying first dose vaccinations.
Friday, Ochsner will begin communicating cancellations that will impact patients starting on Tuesday, January 26. They will be canceling all scheduled first dose vaccine appointments in South Louisiana (including New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Bayou, Northshore, and Ochsner Lafayette General regions). Impacted patients will be contacted directly through My Ochsner or via text to the phone number on file and will be automatically added to a wait list to be rescheduled based on the order they originally scheduled their appointments. (Note: Ochsner Lafayette General will contact those impacted via email, phone, and text)
As Ochsner receives vaccine shipments, officials will reschedule patients as quickly as possible. Patients who have already received their first dose will receive their second dose as scheduled.
This does not impact scheduled vaccinations at Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness (designated retail locations) and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.
"We understand this is disappointing news for many of our community members, but these changes will ensure a fair and equitable rescheduling process. We remain committed to serving all eligible individuals in Phase 1B on a first come, first serve basis as supply becomes available. We will continue to provide updates throughout this process and appreciate the patience and flexibility of our community throughout this fluid and constantly evolving situation. Rest assured, our team will continue working around the clock to end this pandemic," a release stated.