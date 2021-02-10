Ochsner Health doctors discuss vaccines for African Americans

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. -- As the push for COVID vaccinations continues across the nation, a panel of doctors with Ochsner Health hope to ease concerns about getting the shot. Many of the people now eligible still remember the infamous "Tuskegee Experiment," when hundreds of black men went untreated for syphilis for decades even though they were told they were getting care. A virtual panel Wednesday on Facebook Live aimed at answering questions within the Black community.
"At this point, with the vaccines, COVID is a preventable illness," said Dr. Victoria Smith, the associate medical director for St. Charles Parish Hospital.
The overall message from Wednesday's panel, moderated by Deborah Grimes, the senior vice president and chief diversity officer for Ochsner Health, is that the currently approved vaccines are safe, but they understand the hesitation, given the history of misusing African Americans for medical testing.
"I also think it's important that we as healthcare professionals, even if we trust the science, we understand the science and we try to explain the science, under no circumstances are we to ever invalidate the source of that mistrust," said Dr. Eboni Price-Haywood, the medical director for Ochsner Xavier Institute for Health, Equity and Research.
Dr. Price-Haywood says it's important for black leaders in healthcare to be "the voice of truth" for their community.
"Often it's easier to hear a message from someone you can relate to," said Dr. Price-Haywood. "From someone who experienced the same thing you experienced."
Dr. Price-Haywood, who is also a researcher, says she read all of the published data on the Pfizer and Moderna trials. She says they're among the best she's ever seen when it comes to safety. The doctors also took turns dispelling myths about the vaccine, which was developed in just a few months.
"No steps were skipped, no safety processes were skipped," said Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, Ochsner's medical director of Infection Prevention and Control. "The same rigorous process was used so the vaccine was safe and effective."
Dr. Baumgarten says there are still some things we don't know yet, including whether we'll need a shot every year, similar to the flu. Given the variants we've seen so far, she thinks its likely we will need some kind of booster shot but it's too early to say for sure. Drs. Smith and Price-Haywood, who have all received their vaccines, say others shouldn't wait once they become eligible.
"Why not let us as African Americans and other people of color decrease some of the existing disparities that we see in society by protecting ourselves against COVID," said Dr. Smith.
To see the full panel, click here.