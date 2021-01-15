SHREVEPORT, La. - In an open letter released Friday, Louisiana State Senator Greg Tarver called out the CEO of Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, accusing him of favoritism in the vaccine distibution process.
The letter, addressed to CEO Chuck Daigle, claimed that on Dec. 23, Daigle allowed a group of 30 people he had close connections with to recieve the vaccine ahead of those who are high risk, medical staff, or first responders.
"Not a single member of this group were high-risk, elderly, medical providers or first responders," the letter states, in part. "The only qualification they met was their personal relationship with CEO of LSU/Ochsner, Chuck Daigle. On his own volition, Mr. Daigle decided to ignore rules and regulations at both the Federal and State level in order to confer a benefit to an ultra-elite group, many of whom were not even residents of the state of Louisiana. All were low-risk with high connections." You can read the full text of the letter here.
Sen. Tarver has demanded an immediate investigation by the Inspecter General's office. He is also asking for the removal of Daigle and anyone else who may have participated in what Tarver calls, "a blatant circumnavigation of the rules and orders of the CDC and Governor Edwards."
Daigle was quick to respond Friday night, he acknowleged a "deviation in operational procedures and protocols" but denies any wrongdoing.
"Mr. Tarver's accusations do not stand up in the base of reality in the general, nor in the specific," said Daigle.
Daigle says he was informed of a "deviation" from vaccine procedures on Dec. 23rd, but said it was self-reported by the hospital and immediately corrected. He also denies offering any special treatment.
"As far as the the patient list, I haven't looked at the patient list," said Daigle. "I had no contact with any of these patients, prior to them arriving at one of our vaccination stations."
The hospital also released a statement late Friday, reading, in part:
"Staff were operating under the impression that there were limited time constraints and prematurely extended the invitation to vaccinate healthcare workers, emergency response and law enforcement, medical students and clinical residents and 20-30 community members who were available during the limited time period. All 125 doses were used in an effort to not waste any vaccine." You can read the full text of the statement here.
Daigle says he was not contacted by Senator Tarver's office prior to receiving the letter on Friday afternoon. But he adds that he would welcome any investigation into their processes.
"Transparency is part of who we are at Ochsner LSU," said Daigle.
Since both currently approved vaccines require two doses to reach maximum effectiveness, Daigle said the people who mistakenly received the vaccine will be allowed to get their second dose.