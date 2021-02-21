SHREVEPORT, La - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport on Kings Highway will resume regular hours for patients with appointments on Monday. The Psychiatry Clinic will also resume normal hours for scheduled appointments on Monday.
But Ochsner LSU Health Ambulatory Care Center will be operating limited clinics on Monday for high-risk patients.
This is according to a press release from Ochsner LSU Health's Regional Director of Communications, Tina Martinez.
The following Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport locations plan to resume regular operating hours tomorrow, Monday, February 22:
- Asthma, Allergy & ENT, 462 Ashley Ridge Blvd., Shreveport, La.
- Fern Avenue Primary Care, 6841 Fern Avenue, Shreveport, La.
- Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, 1023 Provenance Place Blvd., Shreveport, La.
- St. Vincent Health Center, 6670 St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport, La.
- Urgent Care, 1641 E. 70th Street, Shreveport, La.
- Urgent Care, 2113 Airline Drive, Bossier City, La.
The following clinics at the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center campus will operate limited hours for appointments based on acuity level, patients with appointments are being contacted.
- OB/GYN Specialists, One St. Mary Place, Shreveport, La.
- Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, 950 Olive Street, Shreveport, La.
- Neurosurgery and Neurology Clinics, 945 Margaret Place, Shreveport, La.