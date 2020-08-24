SHREVEPORT, La. – Ochsner LSU Health is working to ramp up its lab’s capacity to process COVID-19 tests as a new school year begins.
For months, the hospital has set up free community testing sites at different locations around the Shreveport area. Thursday and Friday, testing was set up at the Centenary College Gold Dome.
Greg Sonnenfeld, the Ochsner’s Assistant Vice President, said before doors to the testing site even opened, more than 150 people had lined up outside. Each testing site has the ability to test roughly 150 people per day.
Sonnenfeld said the testing sites don’t typically run out of test kits that quickly.
"We do continue to see longer waits at some of the locations. Last week, we had longer waits at one of our locations, but other locations you can get in within 15 to 20 minutes," Sonnenfeld said. "I think Centenary did a good job communicating with their employees and students about the opportunity to get tested, and I think people took advantage of that."
Sonnenfeld said Ochsner is working to expand its lab capacity to test more people as children return to school.
Ochsner LSU Health is conducting community testing in the Highland Center Ministries gymnasium Monday and Tuesday, and at Lakeside Park & Community Center Friday. The testing sites are open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test. Results can be expected within three or four days.