SHREVEPORT, La - Taking time to support their colleagues in South Louisiana, more than 30 employees at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport volunteered to go shopping for supplies this afternoon, filling up more than 20 vehicles.
The supplies that include cleaning products, flashlights, tarps, clothes, baby formula, personal hygiene items and more are being sent to help employees through the hurricane recovery.
The Ochsner LSU Health team loaded supplies on a truck coordinated through Ochsner Health to be transported to Ochsner’s Chabert Medical Center in Houma, Louisiana.
Twelve patients that were evacuated from Terrebonne General Medical Center were transferred to Ochsner LSU Health, eight at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport arrived at approximately 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, August 31, and at 6:00 p.m. four patients arrived at Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center. All are adult, acute care patients.