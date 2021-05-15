SHREVEPORT, La- Ochsner LSU Health hosted the "Run 4 Everyone" 5K and Fun Run at St. Mary Medical Center on Saturday morning.
There was music, karaoke, games, art projects, and food trucks.
CEO of Ochsner LSU Health, Chris Mangin, said the occasion was just keeping everyone healthy. "Lifestyle and physical activity are cornerstones of health and wellness, which start out in the community not inside a hospital," Mangin said. "Holding this event at our St. Mary Medical Center also continues our trend of revitalization in the Highland area, further acting on our commitment to improving the quality of life and wellness for our community."